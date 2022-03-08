Edinburgh Science Festival's new event consists of a planet-friendly cocktail trail

As an aperitif for this year’s Edinburgh Science Festival (April 9-24), they’re launching a special Toast to Gaia cocktail trail from March 19.

It will involve 17 of the capital’s best independent bars, who have each been tasked with creating an eco-friendly cocktail. This is to suit this year’s climate crisis theme, and they will all be available to order until the end of the festival.

“It’s a unique trail not only showcasing the vibrant cocktail and bar scene in the capital but, more importantly, the fantastic work the Edinburgh hospitality industry is undertaking to help tackle the climate emergency,” says Hannah Schlesinger, director of development and marketing at the Edinburgh Science Festival.

Bramble bar

The participating bars are spread throughout the city and include Paradise Palms, The Voodoo Rooms, Uno Mas, Hoot the Redeemer, Panda & Sons, The Green Room, Nauticus, Little Rascals Wine, Bellfield Taproom and Leith Depot.

“The climate emergency affects all parts of our lives which of course extends to what we do in our leisure time. The cocktail trail is a great opportunity for hospitality to look at the way we’re doing things, and to see if we can make drinks in ways that aren’t harmful to the world,” says Jon Hughes, group operations manager at three of the participating bars, Bramble, The Last Word Saloon and the Lucky Liquor Co. “We’re also super excited to see that organisations like the Edinburgh Science Festival are keen to work with bars and restaurants in the city after what has been a difficult time for our trade, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve come up with”.

Most of the final creations are under wraps until March 19, but are likely to include drinks made from locally-produced spirits. For example Vesta will be offering the AK Ginger Fizz, which is made using sustainable Arbikie Gin, produced in Arbroath.

As well as this event, this year’s festival will also include Climate Cocktails, on April 15, from 8-10pm. It’s hosted by spirits writer Becky Paskin, and features the Buck & Birch team and Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s head bartender Miran Chauhan, who will cover “how to craft a perfect tipple that doesn’t cost the earth”. The ticket prize of £20 include three cocktails and zero-waste canapes.

The Last Word

