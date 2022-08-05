Edinburgh restaurants: The 10 best restaurants with amazing views of Edinburgh

If you’re looking for a dining experience with that ‘wow’ factor during Edinburgh Fringe Festival, look no further.
1. The Boat House
Just a little outside of Edinburgh in South Queensferry, The Boathouse is worth a visit for its stunning views of the Forth bridges. It has a Scottish seafood-inspired menu focusing on local produce.
Photo: The Boat House Facebook
2. Miro's
Miro's Bistro on Portobello promenade is a short journey outside of Edinburgh which is well worth the trip. Soak up the Porty sunshine and tasty food and watch the world go by.
Photo: Miro's
3. Chaophraya
Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather.
Photo: Contributed
4. Cold Town House
Cold Town House in Grassmarket is a pub with a terrific rooftop terrace. Voted Beer Bar of the Year 2021, it serves grazing platters, Neapolitan pizzas, and classic pub scran.
Photo: Other