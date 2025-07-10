Edinburgh hotspot 'The West End Garden' opens in the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral

The Garden blend great food and drink with one of the city’s most atmospheric outdoor spaces

Edinburgh’s West End has welcomed an exciting new destination as Don't Tell Mama, the beloved local coffee shop, officially opens The West End Garden — a vibrant new venue combining a coffee shop, stone-baked pizzeria, and licensed bar — all set in the tranquil and historic grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral.

Opening just in time for summer, The West End Garden offers a unique outdoor social experience in the heart of the city - blending great food and drink with one of the city’s most atmospheric outdoor spaces. Whether you're starting your day with specialty coffee and pastries, catching up with friends over wine and cocktails, or grabbing a Pizza under the open sky, this new space promises a warm welcome and an unforgettable backdrop framed by the cathedral’s beautiful stone architecture.

A major highlight of The West End Garden is its hand-stretched, stone-baked pizza, made fresh on site using quality ingredients. Guests can relax in the Cathedral gardens and enjoy pizza straight from the oven, surrounded by greenery and gothic architecture — or opt for takeaway to bring a taste of the West End Gardens home. Perfect for summer weekends, laid-back lunches, or easy dinners, the pizza offering has been crafted to suit both casual grazers and food lovers alike.

Don't Tell Mama's owner Themis Simaioforidis said: “We’re thrilled to bring something special to one of Edinburgh’s most beautiful hidden corners. The West End Garden is about celebrating community, quality coffee, cocktails and Pizza, and the incredible setting within the lush, landscaped grounds of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral".

With seating for up to 40 guests nestled among the cathedral’s historic grounds, The West End Garden is designed to be a peaceful retreat just minutes from the buzz of Princes Street and Haymarket. The outdoor venue opens on Friday 11th Julyuntil mid-September 2025 and features a fully licensed bar serving local beers, wines, and refreshing cocktails, along with a rotating Pizzeria menu and seasonal treats, hot drinks, ice creams and weekend specials.

The West End Garden are family friendly and guests are more than welcome to bring their four-legged friends along too.

The West End Garden by Don't Tell Mama is open daily from 12pm - 8pm at Palmerston Place, Edinburgh, EH12 5AW.