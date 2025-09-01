Edinburgh has been named the UK’s 5th best city for food lovers.

Edinburgh and Glasgow have been named among the best cities in the United Kingdom for foodies.

Student accommodation provider Canvas, operated by Greystar, analysed cities across the UK using metrics including the total number of restaurants and percentage rated 4 stars or higher, to the average meal costs, number of fine dining spots and the number of cheap eats available.

To ensure a fair comparison between cities of different sizes, metrics were indexed per capita (1,000 people).

Edinburgh has been named the best city for foodies in Scotland. | PA

Edinburgh was named the fifth best city for food lovers, with around 1,941 eateries to choose from. Of these, 61.4% are rated four stars or higher.

Diners on a budget can pick from 349 affordable spots, while those looking to splash out have 62 fine dining restaurants at their disposal.

The average price for a dinner for two in Edinburgh was the most expensive out of the top ten at £80.

Meanwhile, Glasgow has taken the tenth spot as the best city for foodies.

Out of the 2,385 restaurants in the city, 43.6% are rated four stars or higher.

The number of ‘cheap eats’ was 326 eateries while there are 25 fine dining restaurants. And the average price for a dinner for two is £70.

English cities take up top three spots

The top three spots on the list went to English cities.

Bath took the crown as the UK’s top city for food lovers with 63.6% of restaurants being rated four stars or higher and 1.7 fine dining establishments per 1,000 residents for those seeking a more luxurious dining experience.

Newcastle has taken second place with 1,072 restaurants, around 56 for every 1,000 people, and over half (52.1%) earn a rating of four stars or higher.