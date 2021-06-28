Oink on Victoria Street. Picture: Ruairidh Mason

In the third episode, YouTuber and videographer Ruairidh Mason heads to Victoria Street in Edinburgh's Old Town to sample the wares of hog roast speciality outlet Oink.

The venture was born from an idea from Scottish Borders farmers and co-founders Adam Marshall and Sandy Pate.

The pair started out specialising in offering freshly carved hog roasts at the Edinburgh Farmers Market on Castle Terrace from 2001.

On the back of the venture’s success, Oink was launched on Victoria Street in the summer of 2008.

A second shop was opened in the summer of 2013 in the Canongate area of Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile before a third outlet was launched four years later in the heart of Edinburgh on Hanover Street.

Mr Mason wanders through some of the Old Town’s famous closes to reach the original Oink outlet and sample one of their pulled pork rolls.

Oink boasts three sizes of pork roll – the 80g ‘Piglet’ for smaller eaters, the 160g classic ‘Oink’ roll and the larger 250g ‘Grunter’ sandwich – from a compact menu.

Sage and onion stuffing as well as haggis are available are available as extra options.

The videographer’s quest to find some of Edinburgh’s best dishes – for all price ranges – coincides with the country re-emerging from lockdown and is a celebration of the city’s food scene.

Hospitality venues across Scotland such as cafés, pubs and restaurants have now been allowed to reopen, along with tourist accommodation.