Duck & Waffle Edinburgh introduces a Seafood menu to celebrate St James Quarter Seafood Festival 2025

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has launched an exciting new Seafood menu in celebration of the St James Quarter Seafood Festival 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday May 1 guests at the celebrated restaurant are invited to dive into a culinary adventure featuring the freshest seafood offerings that highlight both traditional and contemporary flavours inspired by the rich maritime heritage of Scotland.

The new set menu coincides with the St James Quarter Seafood Festival, which takes place this weekend and celebrates Scotland's abundant coastline and excellent seafood sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In honour of the festival, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh's Executive Chef Jonathon Bowers has created a unique Seafood meal set menu that will tantalise taste buds and highlight the best seasonal catches from local suppliers. Alongside this, the restaurant has introduced a new Oyster Hour every Sunday - Friday from 4pm - 7pm in the bar and terrace where guests can indulge in oyster specials, paired with a refreshing cocktail or glass of wine.

Oyster Happy Hour

Dishes on the menu include SCORCHED SCOTTISH MUSSELS nduja cream; CHARRED SCALLOP CRUDO - passionfruit, black chilli, sea herbs and GRILLED HISPI CABBAGE - green harissa, parmesan & citrus yoghurt for starters. Mains are FISH & CHIPS - beer battered haddock, salt & vinegar chips, curry sauce, tartare sauce, minted mushy peas; CATAPLANA FISH STEW - Scottish seafood, shellfish bisque, orzo and MISO GLAZED AUBERGINE - smoked almond romesco, pickled radish, crispy chickpeas.

For dessert guest can choose from CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE TART - sea salt, crème fraiche, macerated Scottish berries; ICE CREAM OR SORBET or a TIRAMISU WAFFLE - coffee, mascarpone, Bowmore single malt whisky, cocoa powder.

In addition to the mouth-watering dishes, Chef Jonathon Bowers will be hosting a live cooking demonstration on Sunday 4th May at 15:00pm during the festival, showcasing carefully curated wine and seafood pairings that will educate and inspire food enthusiasts at St James Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Jonathon Bowers said: "We are excited to be part of the St James Quarter Seafood Festival and to showcase the incredible seafood that Scotland has to offer. Our new seafood set menu reflects our commitment to sustainability and supporting local Scottish seafood suppliers, while also providing a memorable dining experience for our guests at the our Edinburgh restaurant".

The Seafood set menu is available from May 1st

The Seafood set menu is available from Thursday May 1st - May 31st 2025 priced at £30 for two courses or £38 for three courses. Oyster Hour is available every Sunday -Friday from 4pm-7pm.

Reservations for the new seafood menu can be made by visiting https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/seafood-set-menu/