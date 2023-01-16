Dry January has become a popular way to start the New Year on a healthy footing – but it doesn’t mean having to give up beer completely.

A wide range of alcohol-free beers are now available for those who love the taste of a lager, IPA or ale, but want to maintain their sobriety.

The teetotal tipples have come a long way from the relatively bland brews introduced back in the 1980s, and Scotland’s beer producers now have a wide range of tasty beverages that might just make you think they’re the real thing.

And with Dry January expected to be bigger than ever this year – Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the initiative, estimate around 20 per cent of drinkers will take part in 2023 – cans and bottles should be flying off the shelves for the next four weeks.

Interestingly many alcohol-free beers technically do have some alcohol in them, with a 0.5 percent ABV fairly typical.

But given that several common food items – including brown bread, apple juice and ripe bananas – contain a similar volume of alcohol, these drinks can still be labelled ‘alcohol-free’.

German scientists have even shown that 0.5 per cent beer has “no physiological” effect on the body, pronouncing it safe for drivers to drink even with the country’s tough ‘zero tolerance’ drink-driving laws.

And it isn’t just the lack of alcohol that makes these pints attractive – the relatively low number of calories in them means they can also help you keep to that New Year weight loss resolution.

So, here are the 12 Scottish beers you can knock back without feeling any guilt.

1. Wheesht For those who think alcohol-free beer lacks in complexity, Harviestoun Brewery's Wheesht is a zero per cent dark ruby ale designed to prove them wrong. Named after the Scottish workd for 'quiet', it has "aromas of roasted chocolate, sweet biscuit and dried fruit".

2. Yardarm Lager Based in Edinburgh's Leith, the Jump/Ship Brewery is dedicated to producing the tastiest 0.5 per cent beers, and give 10 per cent of their profits to charity. Their award-winning Yardarm Lager is described as "crisp and lively with a perfect balance of biscuity malt and citrus hops".

3. Tennent's Zero Tennent's were early adopted of low-alcohol beers with their one percent LA Lager in the 1980s. Scotland's favourite brewer has now added a alcohol-free beer to their range. Simply called Zero, it has just 17 calories per 100ml so is also good for your waistline.

4. Nanny State The often-controversial Brewdog company first introduced Nanny State as a reaction to a negative reaction to their 18.2 per cent 'Tokyo' beer in 2009. SInce then they've become one of the leading proponents of alcohol-free brews. They bill this tipple as being: "No alcohol, no compromise'.