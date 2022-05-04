Damiani Sicilian Fine Dining's Edinburgh-based owner, Sabrina Damiani, on her day in catering

6.30am

I’m an early riser, and usually the first to wake in our household. I nip downstairs, and start making breakfast for the family. I have two teenage daughters, so it’s usually a matter of dragging everyone out of bed. Breakfast includes lots of fruit, homemade cereal bars, and cake for my daughters (we are Italian, cake is allowed). Plus, seeded bread with avocado and salmon for my husband Paolo and my daughter Carolina. And coffee, of course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

8am

Sabrina Damiani

Get everyone out of the house, and take our dog Balu’ for a walk. This is my time to think, look at beautiful things, and be inspired.

8.30am

I get home and start to make lists. I’ve been told (unfortunately by many people) that I’m incredibly disorganised, which is why my to-do list dictates my day. I’m not particularly technologically inclined either, so you can often find me with Post-it notes and paper absolutely everywhere at this point. I even draw out what the table will look like for an upcoming event.

9am

Time for my daily call to my mum in Sicily, and my two closest friends Daniela and Simona. My day cannot start without hearing their voices and a giggle. After that, I’ll pop out for my daily run of food shopping. I hit up my favourite local businesses like Eddie’s Fishmonger, IJ Mellis, Il Fruttivendolo, and more.

11am

The amazing Klaudia, without whom I’d be lost, arrives for the day. We start cooking (either preparing boxes for delivery or catering for an event). The next five hours are spent chopping, whisking, baking, tasting, sautée-ing, and so much more. Music is blaring while we cook, and the house is blessed with my tone-deaf singing. A crucial part of this is my husband, taste-tester extraordinaire. Thankfully he takes his work calls with his webcam off, as he must be available to taste every single thing I make, even while on a conference call.

4pm

I pick up my daughters from school, and get the rundown of their day.

5pm

If I’m not at a catering event, this is my time to photograph any food and boxes, as well as do admin and social media. My daughters help me with this due to the aforementioned lack of technological ability, and also help me translate from my flowery Italianate English. Deliveries are sent out at this time too. After this, I’m usually stuck to a screen for the next few hours doing admin, orders, and organising events.

8pm

Make dinner for my family, eat together, and then take Balu’ on his evening walk. This is when I decompress. Dinner tonight was a strange mixture of leftovers from our day of cooking: lobster bisque and cucumber and mint sandwiches.

10pm

I send a few food photos to my mum and friends to demand their opinions on what to post on social media next.

11pm

After 30 minutes of reading, I can sleep after this long day.

To order afternoon tea or any of their other boxes, see www.damianifinedining.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.