Dakota Glasgow's general manager, Andrew Doherty, tells us about his dream dinner party and nightmare ingredient

What’s your favourite ingredient?

It’s hard to choose - there are so many great ingredients I love to cook with. However, I would say that it simply has to be eggs: they are the most versatile ingredient - brilliant standalone, or when used as a universal base for sweet and savoury dishes.

Do you have a guilty food pleasure?

Cheese and onion crisps. Comforting, classic and moreish.

Tell us about your first food memory?

Looking back, my first clear food memory is probably (and, rather bizarrely!) garlic bread with cheese. While working in a bistro at the age of 15, I recall having this as my staff dinner - without fail - every week. I can still remember the toasted Italian bread, barely held together with salty, gooey cheese, and far too much garlic butter. I remember fondly savouring every bite. Maybe I was just hungry after a long shift.

What’s your favourite Scottish restaurant, deli or cafe?

Andrew Doherty of Dakota, Glasgow

I recently had the pleasure of dining at Unalome by Graeme Cheevers in Glasgow. I left very impressed; all the dishes I sampled were the perfect balance of nicely seasoned, beautifully presented and well thought out. I was more than happy with my experience, and I'm sure many others will be equally as impressed.

What would be your last supper?

My last supper would have to feature a steak - probably a ribeye. I’d have that cooked just slightly more than medium rare, with a rich bearnaise sauce to accompany, and plenty of roast potatoes on the side. Moving on to dessert, it would have to the absolutely delicious white chocolate and salted caramel fondant that featured on the menu of The Gannet in Glasgow. It’s superb.

Starter or pudding?

A tough choice, but I’d always opt for pudding.

Do you have any food hates?

Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working with, and tasting, plenty of different and exotic ingredients from all over the world. While I like most of them, I really don’t enjoy sea buckthorn – it’s an extremely acquired taste. Or sea urchin.

What starters, main and dessert would be served at your dream dinner party and who would you invite?

My dream dinner party would start with a beautifully balanced, freshly-made steak tartare. For mains, I’d choose something light – halibut served with hollandaise sauce is a firm favourite of mine. For dessert, a crisp and sweet apple tarte tatin. I would invite my partner and my close family. As I work in such a busy industry, time spent with them is scarce, so I can think of no better guest list.

What's your favourite geographical foodie destination?

There are some fantastic flavours across the globe, but my absolute favourite foodie destination has to be Spain - no two ways about it. Home to some wonderful chefs and eateries, Spanish food is brilliant - they are leaps and bounds ahead when it comes to flavour and complexity.

