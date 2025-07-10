Critically acclaimed chef Modou Diagne Opens TRUST by Modou in Glasgow

Critically acclaimed chef Modou Diagne, renowned for his innovative approach and the celebrated success of 111 by Nico, has opened his second Glasgow restaurant.

This new restaurant, aptly named TRUST by Modou, has opened in the vibrant Finnieston strip. Diners are encouraged to surrender their expectations and place their full trust in the chef’s culinary vision. TRUST signifies a confident evolution in Modou’s culinary journey, embodying a concept deeply rooted in creativity, spontaneity, and a strong connection between the kitchen and its guests.

There is no set menu. Instead, diners will be treated to a dynamic, ever-changing tasting experience shaped entirely by Modou and his team, celebrating seasonality, bold flavours, and the power of storytelling through food. The 5 course menu is priced at £30pp with curated drinks pairings priced at £28pp. Trust's menu is likely to change every couple of days and no two menus are ever the same.

Chef Modou Diagne said; "TRUST is designed to be about more than just exceptional food; it's fundamentally about fostering connection, delivering delightful surprises, and giving our guests a compelling reason to return. We aim for them to come back not merely for a specific dish, but for the unique feeling and experience we provide. My aspiration is for people to walk through our doors, release any preconceptions or need for control, and simply savor whatever we have cooked and prepared for them at that very moment."

The West End location offers an intimate and atmospheric space designed to mirror the concept: warm, elegant, and stripped back to let the experience shine. From the moment guests arrive to their final course, TRUST by Modou will be an invitation to step out of the ordinary — and into something unforgettable.

Born in Senegal and raised in Spain, Modou Diagne arrived in Glasgow at the age of 18 years old with just £200 in his pocket. With the support of a local church and hostel, he found his feet and in 2014 began working as a kitchen porter at 111 by Nico. Through quiet determination, hard work and a growing love for food, Modou rose through the ranks. By 2017, he was head chef and in 2020, chef Nico Simeone (Six by Nico) handed him the reins renaming the restaurant 111 by Modou. It was a gesture that honoured not just Modou's skill but his loyalty that helped shape 111 and, in many ways, Nico’s journey too.

Since then, Modou has carved out his own space in Glasgow’s food scene - experimenting with creative tasting menu concepts at an accessible price point. Trust is a bold yet humble idea where diners surrender control and let the kitchen lead the way, mirroring the leap of faith Modou once took into the unknown.

TRUST by Modouis now open at 1132 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. Reservations are available via trustbymodou.co.uk Opening times Wednesday - Sunday.