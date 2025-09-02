Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tell us about the Distillers One of One whisky?

At this year’s Distillers One of One, Laphroaig is making its debut with Capsule 40-Year-Old. A truly extraordinary whisky , Laphroaig Capsule 40-Year-Old is an incredibly rare single malt that is a time capsule from a prominent time in the distillery’s history.

Distilled in the early 1980s from spirit which is now extremely low in existence, Capsule 40-Year-Old captures the story of what makes the distillery and its whiskies unmistakable.

Never to be repeated, it is one of the last surviving whiskies from the Laphroaig distillery to have been condensed in the open air, in the teeth of the Hebridean weather. It therefore comes from a time of grit and quiet resilience, embodying Laphroaig as a distillery of determination and uncompromising character.

Capsule 40-Year-Old was matured in Oloroso sherry seasoned hogsheads and ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads for 26 years before being vatted together in hogsheads until June 2022. With an ABV of 46.1%, this whisky is intensely peated, enriched by sherry and time, and unmistakably Islay.

This is the first Laphroaig to be sold at the One of One auction, why now?

As part of Suntory Global Spirits, we have been a founder donor member of Distillers One Of One since the start. To date, our auction lots have generated over $1.3m in sales: 2021 Bowmore Onyx $532k and Glen Garioch Twin-Casks $150k; 2023 Bowmore STAC $685k.

We have always wanted Laphroaig to take part and this year we had the opportunity to do this with a particularly bold creation which is truly fitting for Laphroaig distillery.

The bottle design is striking, how did it come about and how did you come up with the Capsule concept? Is it inspired by anything?

The Laphroaig Capsule is a masterful blend of craftsmanship and whisky-making expertise. The bottle design is a striking reflection of the distillery's tenacious and bold character, shaped by its 210-year history. The flawless green crystal decanter, hand-blown by Glencairn crystal, and the platinum-plated capsule are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and precision.

The Laphroaig Capsule design captures a moment in time, a piece of Laphroaig's history. It is an incredible engineering feat that embodies the spirit of the brand. The design of Capsule 40-Year-Old is a deliberate attempt to freeze time, preserving the essence of this remarkable whisky and the era in which it was made.

The Laphroaig capsule whisky - a 'never to be repeated' bottling | contributed

How long is the process from idea to actual final product?

Because of the detail and complexity, it takes two years from concept to final product.

As soon as the last Distillers One of One auction finished in 2023, we were already starting on 2025! It is a huge commitment across our organisation but so worth it when we see the final creation and the benefit this will have for the Youth Action Fund.

Tell us about the whisky, was it distilled by Bessie Williamson?

The new make distillate was created under the stewardship of Murdo Reed, who led the distillery in the early 1980s, approximately a decade after Bessie Williamson retired from a glittering career in the whisky industry. He would in fact be the last Laphroaig distillery manager during the lifetime of Bessie Williamson.

The whisky itself utilises incredibly rare stocks from the Laphroaig inventory, making it especially unique. A combination of 1980 and 1981 Laphroaig matured in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads and ex-sherry hogsheads, the vatting was re-casked into ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads to further age from 2007 to create this sensational, never to be repeated, 40-Year-Old Laphroaig cask strength expression.

From a flavour perspective, this special whisky exhibits Laphroaig but perhaps not in the way people come to expect it. The renowned rich, intense and unmistakable peated character of Laphroaig comes to life in a different way, with a broader spectrum of flavours present to unite with the peated character in a harmonious way. The smoky character, although not as prominent, remains but provides a platform for luxurious, intense notes of tropical fruit, citrus fruit, dark chocolate, honeycomb and sweet spice amongst other complexities.

What makes it different from the 40 year old American release?

The acclaimed 40-Year-Old American exclusive release represents a different chapter in Laphroaig’s history, showcasing a spirit created through the practices at the distillery in 1960, time at which Laphroaig distillery was overseen by Bessie Williamson, one of the trailblazers of women in whisky.

Although the distillery practices at Laphroaig until the early 1980s aren’t fully documented, the Laphroaig new make distillate process would have been in both eras (as it continues to be today) anchored in the use of floor maltings to convert barley into malt, with the latter kilning stage carried out with Islay sourced peat smoke through a cold smoking process which deliver the distinctive character Laphroaig is renowned for. Floor maltings have become increasingly less prevalent since the 1960s (in 2025 approximately 5% of distilleries have one) but the unwavering determination for ensuring Laphroaig has the highest possible quality across generations has led to them being retained.

The most noticeable difference in the production process between these two releases would the method of distillation. During the 1960s, Laphroaig distilled via a direct fire distillation method. By the 1980s, the distillery had converted to steam heating of the stills, which delivered energy efficiencies within its operations with minimal impact to spirit character. However, over long maturation, nuances of differences do tease out in terms of increased tropical fruit notes in the 1960s expression relative to this unique, one-off expression from the early 1980s, which possesses further complexity due to a wider spectrum of flavours being present in the glass.

What are you looking forward to most about the auction?

We're thrilled to be participating in the auction with Laphroaig Capsule 40-Year-Old, and we are looking forward to raising significant funds as 100% of the hammer price will be donated to the Youth Action Fund, supporting young people in Scotland. This aligns perfectly with our own Proof Positive commitment, and we're proud to be part of an initiative that can make a real difference in the lives of young people.