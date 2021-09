Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The eatery, located in the Blackhall area of the city, scooped the prestigious accolade at the 5th Asian Restaurant Awards in the capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the guidance of head chef Jahed Miah, it serves up some of the finest Bangladeshi and North Indian cuisine in the city.

Masum Uddin (left and chef Jahed Miah. Lamb shatkora and chicken tikka masala (top right) and lamb chop starters (bottom right). Pic: opusultanphotography.

READ MORE: New North Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant The Cove opens in Edinburgh

Owner Masum Uddin was presented with the award at a glittering ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel. It’s the first recognition of this kind since the restaurant opened in November 2019 and the businessman was quick to pay tribute to his staff.

“I was quite surprised when I heard we had won the award but delighted at the same time,” he said.

“To achieve this recognition after the difficult times we have gone through with the pandemic is great and will give everyone at the restaurant a real boost.

Cove owner Masum Uddin (centre) with head chef Jahed Miah (left) and manager Abdul Miah.

“They have all worked so hard and the accolade will help keep everyone positive until things get back to normal again, which hopefully won’t be too far away.

“The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for the hospitality sector and I feel very thankful to have won this award.”

The Cove proved an instant hit when it first opened its doors nearly two year ago, only to be forced to close a matter of months later when the pandemic struck.

Mr Uddin added: “It was a relief to be able to reopen but we haven’t been able to trade as before due to the restrictions we have had to operate under.

“This award means a lot given not only the challenging times but also the competition in the city. It’s a very positive thing and shows we are doing something right.”

The awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation, which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants and chairman Yawar Khan said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry.

“Not only do they celebrate the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also recognise the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.