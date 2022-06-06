'Traditional' fish suppers served to punters in Scotland could be made using Norwegian cod

Chippies are battling rising energy bills along with increased costs of cooking oil, potatoes and fish due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, will ask for help on behalf of his industry at the Frozen At Sea gathering in Alesund, Norway, on Wednesday.

“Most vessel owners in Norway produce headed and gutted fish that is then sent to be processed elsewhere,” Mr Crook said ahead of the summit organised by the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Carlo Crolla, owner of East Coast Fish & Chips, in Musselburgh, East Lothian, said business costs are forcing shops to put up prices in a bid to survive. Photo - Chris Watt

“I am hoping that I can get them to switch some vessels to produce fillets for my industry, as we need as many as we can get to help keep the price as under control as possible.”

He added: “We are expecting a tariff on Russian white fish of 35%, which will force the price of all fish upwards. We cannot be so reliant on supplies from one specific region.”

The cost per kilo of Icelandic cod has jumped from £7.80 in October to £16, while potato costs have risen by 30%.

Mr Crook, who runs the Skippers of Euxton restaurant in Chorley, Lancashire, also wants the Treasury to cut VAT levels.

“Not every business can be saved but action is needed now to ensure we get through this in the best shape possible.

“A third of our fish and chip shops could shut,” he added, repeating a prediction he made at the start of March to the PA news agency.

“White fish comes from Russia, because they are a very big fishing nation in the Barents Sea,” he said at the time.

“So if we lose that, the price of fish will go significantly higher and this is on top of the current record prices we are seeing. If that happens, we are in real dire straits.”

In February it was claimed that up to one third of traditional Scottish fish and chip shops were facing closure.

Carlo Crolla, 47, owner of East Coast Fish & Chips, in Musselburgh, East Lothian, said business costs are forcing shops to put up prices in a bid to survive.

Mr Crolla said the price of fish has doubled, while energy bills have spiralled and cooking oil is more expensive than ever, leaving some fish and chips shops struggling for survival.

The issue was raised in the Commons on March 3 by Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen.

The MP for North West Leicestershire said the owner of an “award-winning” fish and chip shop in his constituency told him “the business outlook has never been more volatile, with record price rises for fish, batter, fat, wrapping paper and of course, energy”.

“Many fish and chip shops are worried about whether they are actually going to survive, so, could we have a statement from the Government about what action the Government is going to take to ensure they protect the future of our fish and chip shops, a great part of British life?”

Sanctions imposed on Russia saw price rises across the global seafood industry.