When it comes to celebrating, there's something special about treating yourself to a bottle of real Champagne.

Sure, Cremant, Cava and Prosecco can be lovely too - but none quite have the cache of the best-known type of sparking wine, only produced in the small Champagne region of France.

We thought we'd take a look at the best deals available in supermarkets on Champagne in the run-up to Easter weekend - and there are plenty on offer.

Here are 10 of the best.

1 . Pol Guyot Sainsbury's have bottles of Pol Guyot Selection Champagne Brut for just £13 - down from £19. "This Champagne reflects the knowledge and respect of the traditional method. With fruity aromas and a delicate palate, it can be enjoyed as an aperitif or at any time." Photo Sales

2 . Heidsieck Monopole Sainsbury's have £8 off Heidsieck Monopole Blue Top Brut Champagne - bringing it to £26 a bottle. "Since 1785, Heidsieck & Co Monopole has been produced with grapes harvested from only the most outstanding crus of Champagne, expertly blended." Photo Sales

3 . Montaudon Champagne Lidl have bottles of Montaudon Champagne AOP for just £15.49 - you can only buy them by visiting a store though. "Delicate aromas of citrus fruit, fresh, dry and appetising. Pair with: Aperitif or savoury canapés." Photo Sales

4 . Nicolas De Montbart Champagne Aldi have £1 off Nicolas De Montbart Champagne Bru at the moment - bringing the price down to just £12.99 a bottle. "Deliciously Lemon Fresh Aperitif Style Champagne." Photo Sales