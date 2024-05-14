Cameron House on Loch Lomond launches new Italian restaurant, La Vista

By Gaby Soutar
Published 15th May 2024
Updated 15th May 2024, 14:07 BST
It’s on the fringes of the loch, beside the resort’s marina

Although Cameron House lost its excellent fine-dining restaurant, Tamburrini and Wishart, last year, it’s just added to its food offering with La Vista.

This space was formerly The Boat House, which is just a short distance from the main hotel.

As its name suggests, this Italian restaurant, which will join the five-star hotel’s other offerings, including Cameron Grill, takes advantage of the resort’s view of Loch Lomond.

It will be offering ‘modern all-day dining’, as well as a deli and food shop.

Dishes include pizza and pasta, as well as nduja steamed mussels in a Calabrian sauce; chicken Milanese with spaghetti Napolitana, carpaccio of beef with mushrooms; burrata with smoked aubergine, fried olives, and swordfish with artichoke tapenade.

The former Tamburrini and Wishart restaurant space is now pop-up and events space, The Monarch Room.

For more information, see www.cameronhouse.co.uk

