Cameron House on Loch Lomond launches new Italian restaurant, La Vista

La Vista

It’s on the fringes of the loch, beside the resort’s marina

Although Cameron House lost its excellent fine-dining restaurant, Tamburrini and Wishart, last year, it’s just added to its food offering with La Vista.

This space was formerly The Boat House, which is just a short distance from the main hotel.

As its name suggests, this Italian restaurant, which will join the five-star hotel’s other offerings, including Cameron Grill, takes advantage of the resort’s view of Loch Lomond.

It will be offering ‘modern all-day dining’, as well as a deli and food shop.

Dishes include pizza and pasta, as well as nduja steamed mussels in a Calabrian sauce; chicken Milanese with spaghetti Napolitana, carpaccio of beef with mushrooms; burrata with smoked aubergine, fried olives, and swordfish with artichoke tapenade.

The former Tamburrini and Wishart restaurant space is now pop-up and events space, The Monarch Room.