Cameron House on Loch Lomond launches new Italian restaurant, La Vista
Although Cameron House lost its excellent fine-dining restaurant, Tamburrini and Wishart, last year, it’s just added to its food offering with La Vista.
This space was formerly The Boat House, which is just a short distance from the main hotel.
As its name suggests, this Italian restaurant, which will join the five-star hotel’s other offerings, including Cameron Grill, takes advantage of the resort’s view of Loch Lomond.
It will be offering ‘modern all-day dining’, as well as a deli and food shop.
Dishes include pizza and pasta, as well as nduja steamed mussels in a Calabrian sauce; chicken Milanese with spaghetti Napolitana, carpaccio of beef with mushrooms; burrata with smoked aubergine, fried olives, and swordfish with artichoke tapenade.
The former Tamburrini and Wishart restaurant space is now pop-up and events space, The Monarch Room.
