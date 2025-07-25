Burger King UK unveils new 'Barbie rescue' bundle for summer
The bundle is perfect for families and is the ultimate feast for when a BBQ goes wrong or the weather ruins the day. Customers can even DM a pic of their BBQ blunder to @burgerkinguk to use the UK’s first ‘Barbe-res-cue’ hotline…. perfect for those who find themselves in a charred chicken or a limp lettuce situation. Those who submit a picture can be in luck to bag themselves a FREE Whopper® or iconic Chicken Royale via the Burger King® UK app*.
Customers can order the 'Barbe-res-cue' bundle on the Burger King app, and is available for delivery.