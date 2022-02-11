Royal fans can celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with some official Buckingham Palace fizz.

The £39 special edition Buckingham Palace fizz – launched by the Royal Collection to mark the monarch’s milestone – is a classic blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, made exclusively from hand-picked fruit grown on vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The label design takes inspiration from the gold embroidery on the Queen’s Robe of Estate, worn on her Coronation Day in 1953.

A crowned EIIR cypher is surrounded by golden olive leaves and ears of wheat to symbolise peace and plenty.

Gold in colour, the luxury 12% abv English Sparkling Wine Platinum Jubilee Release 2022 is described as having “enticing aromas of rich and honeyed citrus fruit, white peach and hints of sweet spices”.

The Royal Collection Trust suggests the tipple can be enjoyed as an aperitif and pairs particularly well with mature English cheddar.

“It also complements British seafood, such as crab, langoustines or classic fish and chips, making the wine a perfect addition to Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer,” the trust added.

The Queen reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6, and the national celebrations are set for June.

British hand-cut Champagne Flute Glasses have also gone on sale on the Royal Collection website.

The glasses, costing £120 for a pair, are engraved with an emblem depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom and each set is presented in a satin-lined gift box.

All profits from sales will go to The Royal Collection Trust, the charity which helps fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

Buckingham Palace English Sparkling Wine (70cl) and Champagne Flute Glasses can be purchased online via www.rct.uk/shop or in Royal Collection Trust shops in Edinburgh, London and Windsor.

Last week, it was announced Edinburgh could celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with host of activities, if plans for special community fund go ahead.

A special Platinum Jubilee fund is set to be established by the city council so community groups across the Capital can apply for grants to mark the Queen’s

Cash could be used to help pay for street parties to celebrate the occasion or to fund longer-lasting legacies like planting trees.

Tory councillor Jason Rust said he had suggested the move after being approached by Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre about possible council funding towards holding a Platinum Jubilee celebration during the extended bank holiday from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

And Lord Provost Frank Ross has said he plans to recommend using money which the council saved from civic receptions which had to be cancelled because of Covid and channel it into events for communities throughout the city.

Councillor Rust said he envisaged small awards of £250 or £500 which groups could apply for.

He said: "The Queen's 70 years of service is clearly a historic milestone as the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

"Her Majesty of course also has very strong links with Edinburgh. I think it would therefore be fitting for non-profit making community and voluntary groups to be eligible to apply for a small amount of support from the city council for activities.

