These are the newly awarded pies you need to taste 🥧

The British Pie Awards has celebrated the best pie-makers in the UK

Scottish butchers Boghall Butchers of Bathgate won the Supreme Champion title

Award categories included Steak and Wine, Dessert Pie, Vegan Pie and more

The winners of the British Pie Awards 2025 have been announced, with a pie courtesy of a Scottish butcher being crowned Supreme Champion.

Hosted in the pie capital of the UK Melton Mowbray, the British Pie Awards highlighted the incredible work and dedication to the pie market from the pie-makers across the UK.

The Supreme Champion of the British Pie Awards 2025 was awarded to Kebab Pie, made by Boghall Butchers of Bathgate, which is located in the West Lothian area of Scotland.

The pie was awarded in the Fusion Pie Class, which celebrates fillings from different culinary heritages encased in a traditional pie case. The Kebab Pie beat over 900 entries for the top spot.

The British Pie Awards also celebrated categories such as; Steak and Wine, Dessert Pie, Vegan Pie and many more.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Melton Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “The pie is Britain's most important contribution to world food heritage.

“The British eat over £1billion of pies every year; hot-cold, sweet-savoury and now gluten free, vegan, fusion etc. These awards celebrate the skills and ingenuity of all those involved in pie-making, from traditional recipes to more exotic creations, it’s been wonderful to be immersed in the collected passion for pies - traditional British fare, often showcased with a modern twist.”

Here is the full list of winners at the British Pie Awards 2025:

Melton Mowbray Pork Pie

Dickinson & Morris Hand Crafted Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 750g

Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray

Pork Pie

Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe Pork Pie 790g

Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray

Savoury Pie

Dickinson & Morris The Festive Cracker by Calum Franklin

Samworth Brothers Savoury Pastry, Leicester

Large Speciality Pie

Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe Christmas Dinner Pork Pie

Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray

Pasty

The Phat Pasty Co Kerelan Cauliflower & Onion Bhaji Pasty Vegan

Phat Pasty Co, Shipston-on-Stour

Dessert Pie

Dunston Hall Mince Pie with Clementine Pastry

Dunston Hall Food Hall, Chesterfield

Steak & Kidney Pie

Shin of Beef and Ox Kidney Pie

York House Foods, Potton

Beef & Gravy Pie

Owen Taylors Steak Pie

Owen Taylor & Sons, Alfreton

Steak & Ale Pie

Steak & Ale Pie by Fuud Ltd

Fuud Ltd, Leigh on Sea

Steak & Wine Pie

Steak & Malbec Pie with Barbers Cheddar Pastry

Little & Cull Ltd, Newton Abbot

Beef & Cheese Pie

Kevin’s Steak & Stilton

Kevin’s Pies, Rotherham

Beef & Vegetable Pie

M&S Gastropub Dry Aged Beef Pie by Tom

Cranswick Yorkshire Baker, Malton

Meat & Potato Pie

Tom de Terre Corned Beef Pie

Tom de Terre, Manchester, Greater Manchester

Lamb Pie

Minted Lamb Pie

Anton’s Butchers, Colyton

Chicken or Chicken & Vegetable/Herb Pie

Chicken & Thatchers Pie

Billington Foods, Wellingborough

Chicken & Ham Pie

WEECOOK Chicken & Bacon Pie

WEECOOK, Arbroath

Game Pie

Duck & Wild Mushroom Pie

Little & Cull Ltd, Newton Abbot

Hot-Eating Savoury Pie

WEECOOK MacChook Pie

WEECOOK, Arbroath

Fish Pie

Mrs Farmhouse’s “Fish Pie”

The Farmhouse Kitchen Co, Southport

Vegetarian Pie

The Bell’s Red Lentil, Chick Pea and Spinach Curry Pie

The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop, Winslow

Vegan Pie

Vegan Masala

Pieminister, Bristol

Pub Pie

Woodmans Arms Boozy Beef Bourguignon Pie

DWC Enterprises, Whickham

Sports Club Pie

Chicken Chip Shop Curry Pie

Pullman Jacks Ltd, Liverpool

Fish & Chip Shop Pie

Big John’s Highland Flinger

The Farmhouse Kitchen Co, Southport

Gluten Free Pie

MADK’s Beefin’ Brisket Good Pie

Mad K Ltd, Portsmouth

Fusion Pie

Kebab Pie

Boghall Butchers, Bathgate