Bob Odenkirk in Edinburgh: Staff thrilled as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star visits restaurant
A Hollywood star known for his role in hit TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has made an appearance at an Edinburgh wine and tapas restaurant.
PIGGS Wine Bar welcomed 62-year-old Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk on Monday.
The eateries, which are known for their traditional Spanish tapas, have one location on the Royal Mile, while another is situated on Bruntsfield Place.
Odenkirk is best known for playing Saul Goodman in the hit TV programmes Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He was photographed at the restaurant smiling with two members of staff.
PIGGS Wine Bar shared the image on their Instagram and said: "Breaking bread with Saul … turns out the only thing criminal was how good the wine was."
The restaurant is owned by sons Daniel and Victor, who are of Spanish restaurant royalty. Their father is Ignacio Campos, who is also known by Iggy. He once owned Edinburgh’s popular eateries Barioja and Iggs, which closed when he retired in 2015.
The restaurants are open Monday to Sunday from noon to 11pm.
