Board the Mayflower steam train at Edinburgh Waverley for a food trip to Fife

You don’t have to be a trainspotter to enjoy Steam Dreams Rail Co’s special food trip in one of two remaining B1 locomotives – the bright green 74-year-old 61306 Mayflower.

It’s a one day only event on Friday June 17, and will involve a glass of Champagne followed by a three course lunch or four course dinner in Pullman Style or Premier Dining carriages.

The lunchtime tour departs from Edinburgh Waverley at 11.15am, crossing the Forth Bridge, then heading to Fife, past Burntisland and Kinghorn beaches before turning inland via Dunfermline and back to the start by 2.30pm. The menu includes a couple of glasses of wine, as well as a starter of chicken and duck terrine with honey mustard dressing, then lamb shank with mash and rosemary and redcurrant sauce, with vegetarian alternatives available. Pudding is apple tarte tatin with butterscotch sauce and clotted cream, which is rounded off by coffee and truffles.

Forth Bridge

The evening version leaves at 5.30pm for a longer four hour journey, which passes Culross, the Torry Bay nature reserve then onto Alloa, Falkirk and Stirling before returning.

Built in 1948 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow for the London & North Eastern Railway, 61306 Mayflower was designed as a mixed traffic locomotive to haul express passenger trains and freight traffic. Her final trip in service was hauling the Yorkshire Pullman from Leeds in September 1967 and she’s now owned and has been fully restored by rail charter, Steam Dreams Rail Co.

From £239 per person in Pullman Style Dining, £189 in Premier Dining and £89 in Premium Standard, www.steamdreams.co.uk

