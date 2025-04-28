Scotsman readers agreed that stovies were one of the best Scottish recipes to make at home... even if there were strong opinions on what should be going into them.Scotsman readers agreed that stovies were one of the best Scottish recipes to make at home... even if there were strong opinions on what should be going into them.
Scotsman readers agreed that stovies were one of the best Scottish recipes to make at home... even if there were strong opinions on what should be going into them. | FomaA - stock.adobe.com

Best Scottish Recipes: 14 of the best Scottish foods to make at home according to Scotsman readers

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:23 BST

It’s hard to go wrong with a bit of home cooking and when we asked what your preferred Scottish recipes are – hundreds of you responded.

Despite regional differences and arguments over the exact ingredients which should be used, there are plenty of traditional Scottish recipes which are still being made at home.

When we asked Scotsman followers on Facebook what “the best Scottish recipe to cook at home is”, hundreds of you replied.

And although there were a fair few suggestions for Irn-Bru, whisky or Tennents to be counted on their own, there were many more which offered recipes such as mince and tatties, Cullen skink, stovies and more.

And outside of variations in method and ingredients, here are 14 of the best Scottish recipes to cook at home as voted by Scotsman readers.

According to Scotsman readers, the best Scottish food to make at home is mince and tatties. A great comfort food of minced beef and mashed tatties, variations with or without neeps, peas, carrots and skirlie were also mentioned.

1. Mince and Tatties

According to Scotsman readers, the best Scottish food to make at home is mince and tatties. A great comfort food of minced beef and mashed tatties, variations with or without neeps, peas, carrots and skirlie were also mentioned. | Maliflower73 - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Also among the most popular Scottish foods to make at home is Stovies, another potato heavy dish though recipes vary depending on who you ask.

2. Stovies

Also among the most popular Scottish foods to make at home is Stovies, another potato heavy dish though recipes vary depending on who you ask. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Cullen Skink is a thick Scottish soup which is made with haddock (most authentically using Finnan haddie), potatoes and onions. Originating from the north-east fishing village of Cullen, “skink” is a Scots word which typically means a shin of beef but in this instance refers to a soup.

3. Cullen Skink

Cullen Skink is a thick Scottish soup which is made with haddock (most authentically using Finnan haddie), potatoes and onions. Originating from the north-east fishing village of Cullen, “skink” is a Scots word which typically means a shin of beef but in this instance refers to a soup. | FomaA - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Another hearty dish which Scotsman readers enjoy making at home is a Scotch broth. It can be made in a variety of ways with its main ingredients including barley, root vegetables and stewing cuts of meats such as lamb, mutton or beef.

4. Scotch Broth

Another hearty dish which Scotsman readers enjoy making at home is a Scotch broth. It can be made in a variety of ways with its main ingredients including barley, root vegetables and stewing cuts of meats such as lamb, mutton or beef. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotsmanFacebook
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice