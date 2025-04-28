Best Scottish Recipes: 14 of the best Scottish foods to make at home according to Scotsman readers

Despite regional differences and arguments over the exact ingredients which should be used, there are plenty of traditional Scottish recipes which are still being made at home.

When we asked Scotsman followers on Facebook what “the best Scottish recipe to cook at home is”, hundreds of you replied.

And although there were a fair few suggestions for Irn-Bru, whisky or Tennents to be counted on their own, there were many more which offered recipes such as mince and tatties, Cullen skink, stovies and more.

And outside of variations in method and ingredients, here are 14 of the best Scottish recipes to cook at home as voted by Scotsman readers.

1 . Mince and Tatties According to Scotsman readers, the best Scottish food to make at home is mince and tatties. A great comfort food of minced beef and mashed tatties, variations with or without neeps, peas, carrots and skirlie were also mentioned. | Maliflower73 - stock.adobe.com

2 . Stovies Also among the most popular Scottish foods to make at home is Stovies, another potato heavy dish though recipes vary depending on who you ask. | Adobe Stock

3 . Cullen Skink Cullen Skink is a thick Scottish soup which is made with haddock (most authentically using Finnan haddie), potatoes and onions. Originating from the north-east fishing village of Cullen, "skink" is a Scots word which typically means a shin of beef but in this instance refers to a soup. | FomaA - stock.adobe.com

4 . Scotch Broth Another hearty dish which Scotsman readers enjoy making at home is a Scotch broth. It can be made in a variety of ways with its main ingredients including barley, root vegetables and stewing cuts of meats such as lamb, mutton or beef. | Adobe Stock