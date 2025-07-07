Britain’s best ice cream spots have been named - but only one Scottish venue made the cut.

Now here’s a scoop... With another heatwave in the post, BBC Good Food has put together a handy list of the best ice cream parlours across the UK.

Introducing the list, the publication's food experts said: “The UK is home to a host of artisan ice cream parlours and historic gelaterias, each offering unique flavours and experiences.

“Whether you're after bold, contemporary flavours or nostalgic classics, we've rounded up the ice cream shops that showcase the best of British ice cream craft, perfect for indulging your sweet tooth.”

In total, BBC Good Food has selected 24 ice cream parlours – but only one Scottish venue has made the cut.

Coming in at No.6 on the list is Edinburgh's own Alandas Gelato.

In its description of this much-loved spot, BBC Good Food writes: “Located on Edinburgh’s historic Forrest Road, the shiny gelato parlour combines Scottish ingredients with Italian craftsmanship, churning Scottish cream and milk from East Lothian into gelato in its on-site micro-factory.

“Alandas’s gelato is served in waffle cones, cups or shakes, and ranges in flavour from lavender & white chocolate ganache, to cranachan and Scottish whiskey & caramel. There's also hot Belgian chocolate on tap, supplying the creamiest hot chocolates around.”

Topping the list is Jack’s Gelato in Cambridge.

BBC Good Food says: “This sleek Cambridge-based gelato parlour is renowned for its queues, but it's worth joining them. Serving inventive flavours made in small batches, ingredients are carefully considered, like coffee beans from Essex-based The Coffee Officina or Pump Street chocolate in the stracciatella.”

BBC Good Food's list of the best ice cream parlours in the UK:

1 - Jack’s Gelato, Cambridge

2 - Gelato Gusto, Brighton

3 - Moomaid of Zennor, St Ives

4 - Morelli’s, Broadstairs

5 - Swoon, Cardiff

6 - Alandas Gelato, Edinburgh

7 - Morelli’s, Belfast

8 - Caliendo’s Gelato, London

9 - Darlish, St Albans and Hatfield

10 - Ginger’s Comfort Emporium, Manchester

11 - Joe’s Ice cream, Swansea (and other locations)

12 - Snugburys, Cheshire

13 - Jolly Nice, Gloucestershire

14 - Cadwaladers, Cardiff (and other locations)

15 - Ruby Violet, London

16 - Harbour Bar, Scarborough

17 - Gelupo, London

18 - Krum Gelato, Chester

19 - The Little Ice Cream Shop, Cumbria

20 - Romeo & Giulietta, London

21 - Heavenly Chocolate Emporium, Carmarthenshire

22 - La Gelatiera, London

23 - Glaslyn, Snowdonia