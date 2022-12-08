Best Restaurants in Scotland: Here are the 9 Scottish eateries included in a list of the UK's top 100 restaurants of 2022 - according to OpenTables
Online booking platform OpenTable has revealed its top 100 restaurants of 2022 – based on more than 1.4million reviews from diners.
As is often the case with lists of culinary excellence, London dominates the list – with more than 60 per cent of the restaurants based in the UK’s capital city.
But Scotland still features prominently, with a total of nine entries split between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
OpenTable’s top 100 comes just in time for the festive season, as recent research shows over three quarters (78 per cent) of Brits plan to spend the same amount of money or more on festive celebrations compared to last year, with an average total expected spend of £133.09.
Lucy Taylor, vice-president EMEA at OpenTable, said: “OpenTable’s annual list of diners’ top 100 is back to celebrate another year of dining across the UK. The list highlights some of the most beloved restaurants and cuisines that our platform has to offer, as well as helping prospective diners discover new and interesting eateries, wherever they may be located.
“It's brilliant to see such a diverse array of restaurants up and down the country making the list. Our State of the Industry data indicates that people across the UK are keen to eat out, so whether they are looking for somewhere festive to dine or simply need a bit of inspiration, we hope there is something for everyone to enjoy.”
The full top 100 list can be viewed here. Here are all nine featured restaurants in Scotland, in no particular order, and what reviewers said about them.