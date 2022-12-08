Online booking platform OpenTable has revealed its top 100 restaurants of 2022 – based on more than 1.4million reviews from diners.

As is often the case with lists of culinary excellence, London dominates the list – with more than 60 per cent of the restaurants based in the UK’s capital city.

But Scotland still features prominently, with a total of nine entries split between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

OpenTable’s top 100 comes just in time for the festive season, as recent research shows over three quarters (78 per cent) of Brits plan to spend the same amount of money or more on festive celebrations compared to last year, with an average total expected spend of £133.09.

Lucy Taylor, vice-president EMEA at OpenTable, said: “OpenTable’s annual list of diners’ top 100 is back to celebrate another year of dining across the UK. The list highlights some of the most beloved restaurants and cuisines that our platform has to offer, as well as helping prospective diners discover new and interesting eateries, wherever they may be located.

“It's brilliant to see such a diverse array of restaurants up and down the country making the list. Our State of the Industry data indicates that people across the UK are keen to eat out, so whether they are looking for somewhere festive to dine or simply need a bit of inspiration, we hope there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The full top 100 list can be viewed here. Here are all nine featured restaurants in Scotland, in no particular order, and what reviewers said about them.

1. Greenwoods Located on Edinburgh's Frederick Street, Greenwoods is much-loved for its Dutch-inspired all-day brunches. NYCGirl wrote: "What a lovely breakfast experience. The restaurant is really cozy and between the decor and music it is a really lovely atmosphere. The food is delicious as well, their vegetarian full breakfast is my partner's favorite in the city." Photo: Greenwoods Photo Sales

2. Thundercat Half pub, half traditional American diner, Thundercat is located on Glasgow's Miller Street in the city centre and is well known for its deep dish pizza pies. MargaretS said: "What a fantastic place. Food was delicious and great portion sizes, the service was excellent and the atmosphere of the place was really chilled out. We will definitely be back." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant The Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant is part of the Rutland Hotel, located at the west end of Edinburgh's Princes Street, at the corner of Shandwick Place. The independent restaurant promises "dedication to provenance, quality and seasonality that is consistently maintained". Reviewer MaryT said: "Our steak was so tender you could cut it with a spoon - very delicious and superb service." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Buck's Bar There are two Buck's Bars in Glasgow, but it's the branch on Trongate that makes OpenTable's UK top 100. It offers American dishes, specialising in authentic buttermilk fried chicken. CraigT said: "Brilliant place. The good was so good and the staff so friendly and helpful. Great atmosphere." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales