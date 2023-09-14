The 10 Best Edinburgh breakfast restaurants as voted by TripAdvisor reviews
These Edinburgh restaurants could become your new favourite breakfast spot according to TripAdvisor reviews.
The cobbled streets of Edinburgh are lined with independent restaurants and cafes, offering dozens of choices for where to have your first meal of the day. Whether you’re visiting the Scottish capital or are a hardened local, it’s never too late to find a new delicious option.
From filling all-day breakfasts to light sandwiches and pastries, browse this list of the most popular places for breakfast in Edinburgh based on TripAdvisor reviews.
Dotted all over the city, here are ten of the most popular, well-reviewed breakfast cafes and restaurants, each with its own speciality on offer and always accompanied by fresh coffee, of course.
There are centrally-located spots to start your day right before heading out shopping, or more remote choices for when you want to find something closer to your home.