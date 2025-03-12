Proceeds from the tubs will help those with refugee backgrounds explore entrepreneurship 🥭

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben & Jerry’s has launched new flavour Sweet Mango Memories

The flavour has been co-created with entrepreneurs from the UP Collective

Proceeds from the sale of tubs will go towards those with refugee backgrounds exploring entrepreneurship

Iconic ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has confirmed the launch of its newest flavour, a fruity addition just in time for spring.

Ben & Jerry’s which is loved for flavours such as Cookie Dough, Caramel Brownie Party and the newer Bohemian Raspberry has another fruity flavour to offer to fans of the brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newest addition to Ben & Jerry’s extensive range is Sweet Mango Memories, which has been co-created alongside UP Collective entrepreneurs, who are from refugee backgrounds.

Ben & Jerry's

Zeinab Deria, one of the Sweet Mango Memories co-creators, said: “Co-creating Sweet Mango Memories with Ben & Jerry’s and UP Collective was a truly significant experience that combined diverse backgrounds and stories to create a flavour that evokes joy, unity, and nostalgia.

“For me this flavour brings back happy memories of sun-soaked childhood days, sharing mangoes with friends and family, and innocence, at a time when life was simpler and full of possibility. Co-creating Sweet Mango Memories taught me how shared ideas and respect for different perspectives can create something beautiful; It wasn’t just about making ice cream but about a world without division, where everyone belongs.”.

The flavour of the ice cream blends sweet ice cream with mango swirls and white ampersand chunks, to make for a nostalgic fruity taste alongside a chunky texture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweet Mango Memories has been influenced by tastes and aromas linked to joyful memories from the entrepreneur’s lives.

The packaging of the brand-new Sweet Mango Memories flavour was co-designed by an UP Collective graduate Olya Shevcheko, who said: “My inspiration for the design comes from my emotions, childhood memories, and reflections for a hopeful future. It embodies the feelings of summer, carefreeness, joy, and the anticipation of a bright and happy future.”

Proceeds from the sale of every tub of Ben & Jerry’s Sweet Mango Memories will go towards supporting those with refugee backgrounds on their path to exploring entrepreneurship. The campaign is being delivered in partnership with The Entrepreneurial Refugee Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elif Ulun Asci, Social Mission Manager at Ben & Jerry’s said: “We're incredibly proud to partner with TERN and UP Collective for our second flavour co-created with refugee entrepreneurs. Not only does this sweet new flavour delight both new and existing ice cream fans, collaborating with entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds to create a flavour like Sweet Mango Memories shows the power of co-creation.

“The collaborative process means refugee entrepreneurs gain valuable opportunities that they can put into practice in their own entrepreneurial ventures. We hope it brings as much joy and happiness to your spoons as it does to ours.”