A family run pub has shut down after 37 years in business.

A beloved pub in the east end of Glasgow has shut down citing the cost-of-living crisis.

Mackinnon’s on the Gallowgate, which had been run by the Ross family for 37 years, closed its doors for the last time earlier this week. The pub was well known for its morning licence, where people could get a drink as early as 8am so long as they ordered food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having a reliable base of weekday and weekend customers, the small Gallowgate pub was unable to keep up with rising costs of trading and made the difficult decision to shut their doors.

Writing on the pub’s Facebook page to announce the closure, the team said: “Mackinnon’s is closing on Wednesday after 37 years and four months.

“It’s been a really really difficult decision. It’s been a lifetime for us behind that bar. We have worked, sang, laughed, smiled, cried and hugged with so many fabulous friends. But it’s time to go, the memories are in our hearts forever.

“We want to thank everyone for their friendship and loyalty to our wee business throughout the years. Mackinnon’s had always been much more than just a wee bar on the Gallowgate. The owner Margo and all her staff work so hard to make people feel welcome and safe. There will never be another bar like ours and that's because we worked so bloody hard to keep to what we believed.

“The world and this area in particular has changed so much in the last 37 years and we stood strong, even when we could have made more money following others. I'm so proud of what my family has achieved in Mackinnon’s. And I'm so privileged to have worked with and met some of the finest people in this city.

“I can not even start to explain how utterly heartbroken I am. But the time has come. There will never be another wee bar like this, thank you all soo much. I am truly humbled.”