Barry Fish pops up at St James Quarter restaurant Duck & Waffle
What do you get if you cross a duck and a fish?
A dish, of course, and there will be plenty of those at the new Barry Fish pop-up at Edinburgh’s Duck & Waffle at St James Quarter.
Chef Barry Bryson and the city centre restaurant’s corporate chef Maxwell Terheggen will be teaming up on May 21 from 6pm, when they’ll be offering a five-course Sea to Table dinner for £75pp (or £120 with paired wines).
The tasting menu kicks off with a trio of savoury snacks: Cullen skink tart, cod croquette with pine emulsion, and langoustine in shellfish butter. Next up will be courses including smoked halibut, bottarga, dried raisins, and almond aioli, followed by wild sea bass with brandade, pressed apple, seasonal greens, and beurre noisette. The feast will be rounded off by chocolate ganache with sesame ice cream.
This won’t be the only pop-up at this location, as they’re expecting a visit from Edinburgh’s new tapas restaurant and wine bar Piggs on June 20, full details tbc.
