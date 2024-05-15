Chefs Barry Bryson and Maxwell Terheggen

He’ll be there for one night only

What do you get if you cross a duck and a fish?

A dish, of course, and there will be plenty of those at the new Barry Fish pop-up at Edinburgh’s Duck & Waffle at St James Quarter.

Chef Barry Bryson and the city centre restaurant’s corporate chef Maxwell Terheggen will be teaming up on May 21 from 6pm, when they’ll be offering a five-course Sea to Table dinner for £75pp (or £120 with paired wines).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tasting menu kicks off with a trio of savoury snacks: Cullen skink tart, cod croquette with pine emulsion, and langoustine in shellfish butter. Next up will be courses including smoked halibut, bottarga, dried raisins, and almond aioli, followed by wild sea bass with brandade, pressed apple, seasonal greens, and beurre noisette. The feast will be rounded off by chocolate ganache with sesame ice cream.