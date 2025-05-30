Award-winning Scottish street food bar and restaurant with ‘best Sunday roast’ announces closure

An award-winning restaurant and bar in Edinburgh will close at the end of the month.

Junk in Newington in Edinburgh is set to close for good on Saturday 31 May. The restaurant and bar grew from a small street food business, which was named best street food at the 2022 British Street Food Awards.

Junk are Cam and Jade, who started their business as a blog, which developed into a recipe site that then led to their street food venture within a few months in 2022.

Junk restaurant and bar opened in Newington later that year, but despite rave reviews, the premises will close due to the current climate.

Posting on their social media the team wrote: “Dearest Friends, Family and Guests,⁠

“We are truly devastated to announce the closure of Junk, Bar & Restaurant. We will be opening our doors for the final time this Saturday, 31st May.⁠

“For the past three years, we have poured every ounce of our lives into this business — working countless hours each and every day to try to make it a success. Although we have failed, we are immensely proud of what we have achieved, and so grateful to our incredible team, past and present, for their passion, hard work, and belief they have shared with us every step of the way.⁠

“We started with very little — selling some wee bits in a gazebo one summer, before building and launching a restaurant from scratch. We learned to tile, floor, grout, screed, paint, and plaster. Creating a space that housed our wee dream. All of this was done alongside our talented friend and Head Chef, Stu, who’s been with us from day one. We’re eternally grateful for your dedication Stuggy. ⁠

“To all who have supported us over the last few years, our incredible friends and family, as well as you wonderful folks that have come to eat our Junk - Thank You! Your feedback, kind words, and enthusiasm has pushed us forward to deliver what we believed was great food and service. You helped us realise our dream and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your love and support has meant the world to us.⁠

“To the restaurants still managing to turn a profit in this climate — we commend you. The odds have been firmly stacked against us all. Through passion and sheer hope, we’ve kept our doors open as long as we possibly could. The heartbreaking reality is that we’re one of many businesses either struggling or being forced to close. Please do what you can, if you can, to support local. Our biggest question is: at what point will the leaders of our government and country take action, implement meaningful change, and start supporting small, independent businesses?⁠

“Our final service will be this coming Saturday, 31st May. We’d love for you to come down in these next few days, raise a dram with us, and send Junk off with a bang.⁠”