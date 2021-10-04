Award-winning Fife hotel launches new seven-course tasting menu

SEVEN by Balbirnie is coming to Balbirnie House Hotel with the promise to “shake up Fife’s dining scene.”

The new seven-course tasting menu at the Markinch hotel will run until at least the end of January, and the menu will change every six weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the team behind it promises it will put the emphasis on “affordability, value for money and top quality dishes, the concept promises a relaxed, fun night out, with a contemporary take on Scotland’s natural larder.”

On the menu at SEVEN By Balbirnie (Pic: Naomi Vance Photography)

The new concept is the latest innovation at the hotel which has won a string of awards in recent years.

And, with the relaxation of many social restrictions, and the shift into autumn, Nicholas Russell, managing director, and Kris Currie, executive chef, believe that this is the perfect time to launch the new initiative.

SEVEN By Balbirnie is a single nightly service which will cater for up to 60 diners in the property’s Orangery, and six covers at the exclusive chef’s table.

Kris Currie, executive chef, Balbirnie House Hotel (Pic: Naomi Vance Photography)

Running at least until the end of January next year, diners will be invited to enjoy a specially designed seven course tasting menu, which will change every six weeks.

With a custom wine flight available in addition to vegetarian and vegan options, it is hoped that the concept will be able to brighten up the long winter evenings.

The move to concept-driven dining at the hotel follows a period of innovation.

During the pandemic, Balbirnie House Hotel became Scotland’s first cashless hotel, and went on to launch their successful ‘Bistro al Fresco’ which saw 10 garden gazebos erected and socially distanced service introduced.

On the menu at SEVEN By Balbirnie (Pic: Naomi Vance Photography)

And its Feast in the Forest was the first takeaway of its kind to be launched at the hotel and fed hungry Fifers with community spirit throughout the lockdown periods.

Mr Russell has said; ‘Through all hospitality challenges of the last 18 months we have been absolutely amazed at the ongoing levels of local support, and as a result, SEVEN by Balbirnie has been priced with our sincere gratitude for local community.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.