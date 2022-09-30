Autumn whisky releases and events: Whisky Colours Festival and Glenmorangie open day

While I love summer and the (all too infrequent) hot weather, there’s something about cooler, crisp weather that appeals, especially when it comes to big, characterful whiskies.

Luckily there have been a few new additions to the ever-growing range of Scotch whiskies.

GlenAllachie’s Present Edition is a rare and accomplished 16-year-old Mizunara Virgin Oak Finish (Billy Walker’s first-ever use of the notoriously challenging and scarce Japanese oak), while Old Pulteney’s new coastal release, Pineau des Charentes, is a sweet addition to the northern distillery’s collection. There’s also Lagg, a heavily peated malt from Arran.

Autumn has coincided with some new whisky offerings

If you’re looking for whisky events this autumn, then the Whisky Colours Festival in Speyside takes place from October 7-10. It is billed as the “imitate Dufftown Experience”, and the name and events are inspired by the vast range of whisky colours that are mirrored in the beauty of the autumn scenery of Dufftown and the surrounding areas.

Events this year include tastings and distillery trips at Benriach, GlenAllachie, Glen Moray and Glenfarclas, as well as masterclasses from the likes of Berry Bros & Rudd, Brave New Spirits, Douglas Laing, Fettercairn, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers and Watt Whisky.

Mike Lord, Keeper of the Quaich, proprietor of The Whisky Shop Dufftown and creator of Whisky Colours, said: “We want our guests to experience a series of in-depth events, giving exclusive opportunities which will truly bring them the very best of whisky. It is a really exciting calendar of events held in a friendly atmosphere at one of the most colourful times of year in Speyside.”

Just up the road, Glenmorangie will be throwing open its doors on October 15 and 16. Guests are invited to get hands-on at the distillery, enjoy masterclasses showcasing its delicious whiskies, and discover the single malt’s work to protect its endangered brand symbol, the giraffe, in the wild.

