Andrew Fairlie’s legacy lives on as 2024 applications open for scholarship

The late chef is a much-missed part of the Scottish culinary scene, but his legacy lives on in the opportunities given to young trainees.

Being the first winner of the The Roux Scholarship in 1984 massively influenced Andrew Fairlie’s career and life. He went on to be one of the most well respected in the industry in Scotland and beyond, before he sadly passed away in 2019. Since then, industry charity Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland set up the Andrew Fairlie scholarship. Applications are open now for aspiring chefs working in Scotland. This scholarship is described as an invaluable opportunity for chefs looking to gain first-hand experience within some of the world's most renowned establishments, as it offers an exceptional culinary education for the next generation of talent.

Launched in 2019, the scholarship is provided in partnership with HIT Scotland, an industry charity Andrew was closely associated with. Now in its fifth year, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is supported by HIT Scotland, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perth College UHI and The Gleneagles Hotel. Last year, two winners were awarded the prestigious scholarship. Lecturer of Culinary Arts at City of Glasgow College, Darren Seggie, and Rachel Bremner, Commis Pastry Chef at The Balmoral, were selected for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance their culinary horizons.

An all-star panel of the country’s finest chefs will judge the 2024 competition. Lead judge, Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, will be joined by fellow 2 Michelin starred Chef Patrons, Tom Kerridge of the Hand and Flowers and Sat Bains at Restaurant Sat Bains. Gary Maclean, the Winner of MasterChef The Professionals and National Chef of Scotland, will also be judging the candidates on their performance.

Stephen McLaughlin, Gary Maclean, Sat Bains, with 2023 winners Rachel Bremner, Darren Seggie | contributed

The winner of this year’s Andrew Fairlie Scholarship will be taken on a two-day educational trip to France with Grande Cuisine, gain hands-on experience at the 2-star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, and undertake a stage at the 3-star Core by Clare Smyth in London. Held over two years, these educational experiences will inform and inspire the scholar’s professional development and knowledge over a period of time.

Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, said of the scholarship: “The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is Scotland’s finest Chef Scholarship. It is a true chance to showcase your talent and passion, along with the opportunity to help yourself be guided and nurtured into being as good a chef as you want to be. The prizes for this year’s scholarship recipient are some of the best educational and development driven learning experiences in the world. And he had this tip for those looking to apply: "Be mindful in your application to stay true to yourself and to pull from all your resources to make sure that your application is as polished as it can be. Only the very best applicants will make it to finals day.”

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, added: “Applications for the 2024 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship are officially open, and with it, the chance for aspiring chefs in Scotland to advance their career and broaden their professional horizons.

“The scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for upcoming culinary talent to gain practical experience in the finest establishments and learn from the very best chefs the world has to offer. With so much at stake, applicants must give it their all to impress the judges!”