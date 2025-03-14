Aldi Scotland launches exclusive summer beer range with leading Scottish breweries

Shoppers in Scotland will get exclusive access to 13 beers starting from just £1.49

As the days get longer and the promise of warmer weather looms, Aldi Scotland is gearing up for summer with the launch of an exclusive range of seasonal beers, available now across all 109 Scottish stores.

Showcasing a mix of refreshing lagers, bold IPAs, and unique alcohol-free options, the collection has been created in partnership with some of Scotland’s most respected breweries, including Williams Bros, Fierce Beer, and Loch Lomond Brewery.

Known for its innovative creations, Williams Bros has created two new low-alcohol options, Alien Form Original and Alien Form Stone Fruit, exclusively for Aldi Scotland. These 0.5% beers deliver full flavour with reduced alcohol making them a great option for mindful drinkers. Alongside these, the Ginger Beer range, available in Orange, Grapefruit, and Original, offers a zesty, spiced twist at a balanced 3.4%.

Hailing from Aberdeen, Aldi Scotland’s long standing partner Fierce Beer, has launched two exclusive IPAs: Statelines WC IPA, a punchy West Coast-style brew, and Pacificana NZ IPA, showcasing the bright, tropical flavours of New Zealand hops. Its Cerveza Lager, a light and refreshing beer, will also be available in a four-pack format.

Multi-award-winning Loch Lomond Brewery continues to deliver high-quality craft beer inspired by its stunning surroundings. Just in time for summer it has brought Bonnie & Clyde WC IPA, a well-balanced 4.5% brew, and Helles Glen New World Pilsner, a crisp take on the classic German style, exclusively to Aldi Scotland. Fans of hoppy beers can also enjoy Zoom Time NEIPA and Lost in Mosaic New World IPA, both packed with juicy, citrus flavours.

In addition to these exclusive collaborations, Aldi Scotland is also bringing back its own brand Anti Establishment Hazy Guava IPA, a vibrant beer that offers a tropical twist on the popular hazy IPA style and its Double Hazy IPA, a smooth and fruity brew that delivers a full-bodied flavour. Aldi shoppers can also pick up Fierce Beer’s best-selling Cloud Cover and Hop Property.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: "Scotland’s craft beer scene continues to thrive, and we have partnered with some of the nation’s best brewers to bring this fantastic range to our customers. With a great mix of flavours and styles, our exclusive summer beer selection is the perfect way to enjoy a taste of Scotland’s brewing excellence at everyday amazing prices."