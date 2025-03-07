A new women-brewed beer has been launched to celebrate International Women's Day

Fancy the sound of a pint brewed just by women?

Britain’s biggest independent brewer, BrewDog is celebrating International Women’s Day by launching Aurora Luminosa, a limited edition, keg-only beer which has been brewed by six of the women on its brew team in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

Crafted by Heather Pritchard-Woollett and her colleagues, Charlotte Batten, Victoria Ritchie, Amanda Gavanski, Kirsten MacCallum and Ana Derteano, the draught beer is a refreshing West Coast session IPA, at 4.5% ABV.

Keeping things crisp, the beer is a delicate blend of tropical and bright flavours. The brew team who designed and brewed the beer as a collective used the Luminosa hop, which boasts bold flavours such as peach, mango, candied orange peel, boysenberry, papaya and guava.

The new IPA will launch at UK BrewDog bars from Thursday March 6, just in time for International Women's Day on Saturday March 8, and will be available nationwide whilst stocks last.

Heather Pritchard-Woollett, Assistant Brewer in the Pilot Kit at BrewDog commented: “We have come together as the women brewers of BrewDog to brew a refreshing and crisp beer to celebrate International Women’s Day - as we feel it is hugely important to break stereotypes and highlight our growing presence in the craft beer industry.