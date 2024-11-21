8 of the most in-demand Christmas foods and drinks - including Iceland lobster

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:03 GMT

Lobster is flying off the shelves this Christmas 🦞

Christmas is fast approaching and some of us are already thinking about (or even purchasing) our top ingredients for a delicious Christmas dinner.

From the battle of the birds to iconic sides and party picky bits, certain Christmas food and drink items are constantly in-demand during this time of year.

Here we take a look at 8 of the most in-demand Christmas foods and drinks for 2024.

Every Christmas we have the battle of the birds as everyone has their own preference to the main star of the Christmas dinner. While in recent years, families have chosen to opt for goose or duck, turkey has still remained the most popular and traditional choice for Christmas dinner.

1. Turkey

Every Christmas we have the battle of the birds as everyone has their own preference to the main star of the Christmas dinner. While in recent years, families have chosen to opt for goose or duck, turkey has still remained the most popular and traditional choice for Christmas dinner.

Pigs In Blankets are one of the most popular side dishes to enjoy as part of the Christmas dinner. The small sausages wrapped in bacon are always a huge hit, and while some choose to make the side themselves, the pre-made versions are always selling out.

2. Pigs In Blankets

Pigs In Blankets are one of the most popular side dishes to enjoy as part of the Christmas dinner. The small sausages wrapped in bacon are always a huge hit, and while some choose to make the side themselves, the pre-made versions are always selling out.

It wouldn’t be a traditional Christmas dinner without delicious, crispy stuffing. Many supermarkets sell a pre-made stuffing mix to make the preparation of the Christmas dinner a little easier.

3. Stuffing

It wouldn't be a traditional Christmas dinner without delicious, crispy stuffing. Many supermarkets sell a pre-made stuffing mix to make the preparation of the Christmas dinner a little easier.

Iceland Foods has revealed that lobster is predicted to be a front-runner for the first-time with the shop predicting to sell more than 40,000 of them during Christmas. Last year, many Iceland customers opted to ditch the traditional turkey for a lavish lobster, with Iceland’s lobster products flying off the shelves.

4. Lobster

Iceland Foods has revealed that lobster is predicted to be a front-runner for the first-time with the shop predicting to sell more than 40,000 of them during Christmas. Last year, many Iceland customers opted to ditch the traditional turkey for a lavish lobster, with Iceland's lobster products flying off the shelves.

