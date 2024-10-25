8 historical Wetherspoons pubs in Edinburgh and the fascinating stories behind them

Edinburgh is the beautiful capital city of Scotland, which boasts a rich history. 

From the stunning Edinburgh castle to the dungeons, Edinburgh has plenty of stories from the past to tell. 

But did you know that JD Wetherspoons' venues dotted across the city have a history of their own, from former banks to former cinemas.

The Standing Order in George Street takes its name from the Union Bank of Scotland which the venue was formerly used for. The premises were listed Grade A designed by David Bryce from 1874 to 1878.

1. The Standing Order

1. The Standing Order

The White Lady in Corstorphine is named after a historical ghost story. In 1679 a man named James, Lord Forrester was murdered at a tree near to Corstorphine Castle by his mistress Christian Nimmo. The mistress became known as 'The White Lady' who was said to have haunted the area.

2. The White Lady

2. The White Lady

The Sir Walter Scott within Edinburgh Airport is named after the Scottish novelist, who was knighted in 1820. His portrait is currently on Bank of Scotland notes, while a monument is dedicated to him in Princes Street Gardens.

3. The Sir Walter Scott

3. The Sir Walter Scott

The Caley Picture House in Lothian Road is a former cinema located in a Grade B building. The venue has kept its original name of The Caley Picture House which was opened in January 1923 with a silent film named Game of Life. Since then, it has been used as many different entertainment venues including a nightclub and a live music venue.

4. The Caley Picture House

4. The Caley Picture House

