The 16 finest restaurants in Fife named - each with prestigious AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:12 BST

These restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

In Fife, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 16 Fife restaurants which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 16 restaurants in Fife which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

HAAR in St Andrews has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Innovative modern Scottish cooking near the golf course."

1. HAAR, St Andrews

HAAR in St Andrews has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Innovative modern Scottish cooking near the golf course." | Google Maps

Road Hole Restaurant in St Andrews has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Innovative modern Scottish cooking near the golf course."

2. Road Hole Restaurant, St Andrews

Road Hole Restaurant in St Andrews has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Innovative modern Scottish cooking near the golf course." | Road Hole Restaurant

The Peat Inn in Peat Inn has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Wonderful local produce and bold combinations in a stylish setting."

3. The Peat Inn, Peat Inn

The Peat Inn in Peat Inn has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Wonderful local produce and bold combinations in a stylish setting." | The Peat Inn

The Adamson Restaurant and Bar in St Andrews has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern brasserie cooking in the centre of St Andrews."

4. The Adamson Restaurant and Bar, St Andrews

The Adamson Restaurant and Bar in St Andrews has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern brasserie cooking in the centre of St Andrews." | Google-The Adamson Restaurant and Bar

