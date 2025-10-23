The 16 finest restaurants in Fife named - each with prestigious AA Rosettes

In Fife, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 16 Fife restaurants which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 16 restaurants in Fife which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . HAAR, St Andrews HAAR in St Andrews has four AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Innovative modern Scottish cooking near the golf course." | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Road Hole Restaurant, St Andrews Road Hole Restaurant in St Andrews has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Innovative modern Scottish cooking near the golf course." | Road Hole Restaurant Photo Sales

3 . The Peat Inn, Peat Inn The Peat Inn in Peat Inn has three AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Wonderful local produce and bold combinations in a stylish setting." | The Peat Inn Photo Sales

4 . The Adamson Restaurant and Bar, St Andrews The Adamson Restaurant and Bar in St Andrews has two AA rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern brasserie cooking in the centre of St Andrews." | Google-The Adamson Restaurant and Bar Photo Sales