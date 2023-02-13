What’s your favourite ingredient?It would have to be fish, used in curries, pies, paellas, or simply cooked and seasoned on its own. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to cook fish, including grilling, baking, frying, or stewing it with bold flavours ranging from the classic lemon and garlic to creating something more unique and daring, such as a lime-harissa spicy baked salmon.Do you have a guilty food pleasure? I'd say a good Indian takeaway. Indian food is quite similar to my style of home cooking in terms of spices, sauces, and so on and thankfully, Glasgow has plenty of top notch restaurants that serve tasty Indian dishes.Tell us about your first food memory?It would be eating thieboudienne, pronounced 'ceebu-jen' or ‘chee-boo-jen’, which is a mouthwatering fish and rice dish. It is the national dish of Senegal, the country where I grew up. Thieboudienne or chebu jen tiep is made with fish, rice, and tomato sauce all cooked in one pot.What’s your favourite Scottish restaurant, deli or cafe?I wouldn't say I have a particular favourite because the Glasgow food scene is exciting and constantly evolving, but there are a few places I enjoy visiting on occasion. Eighty Eight, Ox and Finch, Five March and The Loveable Rogue are among those I visit when I get time away from my own kitchens. I enjoy restaurants that serve smaller plates that change frequently - I prefer to try a variety of new dishes.What would be your last supper?My mother's homemade soup canja - a traditional chicken and rice soup that is a family favourite.Starter or dessert? I prefer starters to desserts. Every day, all day. In general, my taste preferences are savoury.Do you have any food hates?Chinese cuisine is my least favourite of them all. That’s controversial when you live in Glasgow because everyone I know loves a Chinese takeaway in this city.What starter, main and dessert would be served at your dream dinner party and who would you invite?I'd invite Rihanna, Gordon Ramsay and my mum and dad. I'd be very specific when it comes to what we'd all eat.For starters, we’d have smoked ham hough, potato and chorizo, saffron emulsion and red pepper. The main course would be pan-seared cod, cauliflower, chicken wings, hazelnut, girolle mushrooms and chicken jus. For dessert, I’d go for yoghurt, raspberry, lemon curd and almond crumble.