4 . The Original Rosslyn Inn Gastropub, Roslin

The Original Rosslyn Inn Gastropub in Roslin has a 4* rating from 424 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “With a name like Gastro Pub, we nearly passed it up, but I'm glad we didn't. Their chicken curry was one of the best I've ever had - just plain delicious.” | TripAdvisor