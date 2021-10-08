Sit back, relax and get ready to choose your next Indian meal as we look at the the 10 best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Glasgow, according to the latest TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Obsession of India
With over 2,000 reviews and a impeccable 5-star rating, Obsession of India in High Street, Merchant City serves "amazing authentic Indian food". Now just to convince The Scotsman team we need a team curry night...
Photo: Google Maps
2. Green Gates Indian Restaurant
Green Gates Indian Restaurant in Merchant City is another 5 star rated Indian Restaurant in Glasgow. One review said "the presentation and taste of food was amazing" and even said it "reminded me of food we used to get in Delhi."
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
3. Swadish
Swadish on Ingram Street is one of the best in Glasgow, so say the 5 star TripAdvisor reviews. A recent review cited it had "truly exceptional Indian restaurant with great service and THE most delicious food." Yum.
Photo: Contributed
4. Madha
Madha on Albion Street has a top notch rating of 4.5 out of 5. Customer are full of praise for the food and service, and one reviewer said it was "the best Indian food I’ve ever eaten".
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro