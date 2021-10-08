Glasgow has some fabulous places to get Indian food. Photo credit: Canva Pro/Getty Images

10 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways to get a curry in Glasgow - according to TripAdvisor

It's National Curry Week, so here are the best Indian restaurants in the city of Glasgow which serve a great curry, as per to TripAdvisor reviews.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 8th October 2021, 1:23 pm

Looking for a delicious Indian meal tonight? Well, thankfully, Glasgow has plenty of top notch restaurants that serve delightful Indian dishes.

So whether you like a super spicy dish, or a milder yet mouthwatering curry meal, Scotland’s biggest city has plenty to offer you.

Sit back, relax and get ready to choose your next Indian meal as we look at the the 10 best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Glasgow, according to the latest TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Obsession of India

With over 2,000 reviews and a impeccable 5-star rating, Obsession of India in High Street, Merchant City serves "amazing authentic Indian food". Now just to convince The Scotsman team we need a team curry night...

Photo: Google Maps

2. Green Gates Indian Restaurant

Green Gates Indian Restaurant in Merchant City is another 5 star rated Indian Restaurant in Glasgow. One review said "the presentation and taste of food was amazing" and even said it "reminded me of food we used to get in Delhi."

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Swadish

Swadish on Ingram Street is one of the best in Glasgow, so say the 5 star TripAdvisor reviews. A recent review cited it had "truly exceptional Indian restaurant with great service and THE most delicious food." Yum.

Photo: Contributed

4. Madha

Madha on Albion Street has a top notch rating of 4.5 out of 5. Customer are full of praise for the food and service, and one reviewer said it was "the best Indian food I’ve ever eaten".

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

