Fast and Furious spin-off starring 'The Rock' and Idris Elba to film in Glasgow - closing these city centre streets

Parts of Glasgow city centre are to be closed later this month for filming of a big budget US movie which could bring Hollywood stars such as Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba to the city.

A crew of around 200 will be in the city to film scenes for Hobbs and Shaw, a Fast and Furious spin-off starring 'The Rock' and Jason Statham.

Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are also listed among the cast for the David Leitch-directed film but it is not known who will be involved in the Glasgow scenes.

George Square, Ingram Street and St Vincent Street will be among the areas closed off for filming between October 24 and 28.

'A significant impact on the city's economy'

Glasgow City Council said local residents and businesses have been informed of the Universal Pictures production, which it believes will have a "significant impact" on the city's economy.

John Street, George Street, Cochrane Street and Ingram Street will be closed for filming on Wednesday October 24 and Thursday October 25.

Filming will move to the junction of South Frederick Street, George Square and Cochrane Street on the Friday, while scenes will take place beneath the M8 on the Saturday and on Montrose Street to West Campbell Street on the Sunday.

Scenes for World War Z and Fast & Furious 6 were previously filmed in similar locations around Glasgow city centre.

Glasgow 'a fantastic filming location'

Deputy council leader David McDonald said: "We will soon welcome this film shoot to the city centre, testament to the continued pulling power of Glasgow in attracting major productions.

"Council officers are working closely with the production to make sure that filming goes as smoothly as possible while minimising any impact on the daily life of residents and businesses.

"This will be a spectacular production that showcases Glasgow as a fantastic filming location."