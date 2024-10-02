This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This is the shampoo the Princess of Wales uses at home - and you can buy it in Boots.

It’s no secret that the Princess of Wales has fantastic looking locks. Her cascading mane is part of her signature style, so you would be forgiven for thinking her shampoo and hair treatment choices will be royally expensive.

However, you might be surprised to learn that Kate Middleton’s go-to haircare range is something you or I could pick up in Boots. It’s a brand used both by the hairdresser she visits in London to give her tresses a deep conditioning treatment, and one she is reported to use back at home too.

It is also rumoured that Kate’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is also a fan of products in the range - another royal known for their luscious locks. High praise indeed when these are two women who could afford any haircare brand they wanted.

The Princess of Wales' go-to shampoo might surprise you | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

For Kate, while enjoying treatments in the salon, she opts for deep conditioning including power fusio-dose Kerastase rituals. In all honesty though, there aren’t many of us with the cash to splash on the princess’ hairdresser, but thankfully the at-home product of choice is likely within many more people’s budgets.

Keeping her hair looking fantastic in between salon visits, Kate is said to also choose Kerastase Shampoo and Conditioning Treatments. She uses the Kerastase Bain Satin range which includes a shampoo, conditioner and hair mask.

It is reported Kate Middleton uses Kérastase products to keep her hair looking fabulous | Kérastase / Boots

Town and Country Magazine reported the princess also uses Kerastase Discipline Oleo Relax Anti-Frizz smoothing shampoo for extra bounce and shine. The “control-in-motion shampoo for voluminous and unruly hair” costs £28.25 at Boots.