Fashion chain LK Bennett goes into administration

LK Bennett, which has two Scottish stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow, has gone into administration, with almost 500 jobs at risk UK-wide.

The brand, which posted an operating loss of £5.9 million in the year to July 2017, filed a notice of intention to appoint EY as administrator last week, if no new investment could be found.

Popular with the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been seen wearing its dresses on various occasions, the chain has 41 shops and 480 staff in the UK.

The company's website has been taken down with just a holding page remaining which says: "Thank you for visiting L.K.Bennett, we're experiencing some issues but should be up and running again soon."

Martin Lane, managing editor of money.co.uk, said: "All 480 employees of LK Bennett are in for an anxious period as they wait to learn if they'll suffer the same fate as other high street retailers in the past year. With the rise of competition from online retailers offering cheap easy alternatives it’s hard for high street brands to survive.

“It is undoubtedly distressing news for employees of LK Bennett and their families especially because their fates are now being kept in limbo."