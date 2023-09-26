Would you be able to stick to these rules - or would you and your pet end up on the wrong side of the law?

Dogs can fall foul of a number of unusual laws in force around the world.

We all know that we have to clean up after our adorable pet pup while out-and-about, and to keep them on a lead when requested - but life is much more complicated for dog owners in some parts of the world.

Could you prevent your pup from barking on the beach? Or would you ever agree to only have one small pooch? This is the reality for some.

New research conducted by pet insurance provider, Petsure.com, reveals some of the most unusual dog laws that could land pet parents with fines or even jail time.

Here's what they found.

Germany

From rats to Rottweilers, pets in Germany contribute towards the economy. Pet parents pay a monthly tax based on the size of their pet. The larger the pet, the bigger the tax. Small canines are becoming more popular among money-savvier residents. This is because any dog weighing under ten pounds is taxed the same as a rodent!

England

If you’re planning a trip to the Lancashire coast this summer, beware of a law that bans dogs from barking, unless a police officer asks you to instruct your dog to bark. This could be tricky to control if your pup gets vocal with excitement at the prospect of splashing around at the seaside.

China

Residents in the city of Beijing are restricted to having just one dog at a time. And you won’t find any Great Danes as the law - which came into force in 2006 - states all dogs must be under 14 inches in height.

Italy

Sedate dogs - such as toy breeds - can be content with a single walk per day. But spare a thought for dog owners in the city of Turin, who have to walk their dog at least three times a day or risk a 650 euro fine. Luckily, the scenery in Italy means this shouldn’t be too much of a chore.

Sweden

Now this is a law that we can get behind. In Sweden, any dog attending a daycare centre must be able to look out of a sunlit window. In contrast to laws that can be difficult to make sense of, this one is really looking out for the welfare of the dog. We’re now picturing their curious little faces peeking out of windows all over Sweden!

Idaho

Not strictly a law for dogs but rather their humans; in the U.S. state of Idaho, it’s illegal for a person to sleep in a dog kennel. This comes from the law banning a dog from sharing their space with anyone or anything else. So, no matter how comfy that dog bed looks, be sure to take your nap elsewhere.

Connecticut

Did you know in Hartford, Connecticut, it’s illegal to educate dogs? Dating back to the 1800s, this law was introduced when people were very concerned that dogs would become too intelligent and overthrow their human masters.

Switzerland

In Switzerland, all pet owners must pass a written and verbal test before they bring home an animal. The law requires owners to undergo specific training for pretty much any animal or species, as well as prohibiting individuals from leaving their dog alone for more than four hours. The country also expects dogs to always be on a lead in public, and some villages have car-free zones so people can walk their dog freely and safely. This sounds like a great way to help people be responsible and give pets their best lives.

Oklahoma

Maybe the funniest one yet, in the U.S. state of Oklahoma, you may risk a fine or a prison sentence for pulling an ugly face at dogs… even if it’s your own dog. There are also laws on not allowing dogs to gather in groups of three or more on private property without a signed permit from the mayor. There go the puppy birthday party plans!

Saudi Arabia

Did you know that in Saudi Arabia, walking a dog in public is illegal? Working dogs – such as guard, hunting, and service dogs - are the only pooches you’ll see. The Middle East is generally not as dog-friendly with many people believing dogs are unclean and dangerous. The same belief and outright ban is also applied to pet cats.

Arkansas