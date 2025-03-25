We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

One thing you might like to consider is that the growing popularity of imported breeds like the French Bull Dog mean that some of the UK’s formerly well-established native breeds are dwindling towards extinction on these shores.

A total of 35 breeds are now ‘considered vulnerable’ by the Kennel Club, having fallen below 300 annual registrations, with a further 14 on the less-critical ‘at watch’ list.

These breeds are at risk of disappearing from our parks and streets, simply because people don’t know they exist or because they aren’t considered fashionable - and they could just be the perfect fit for their family.

So, if you’d like to help one of the UK's struggling breeds, opt for one of these instead of the usual Labrador Retriever or Springer Spaniel.

Here are the 13 most at risk breeds of dog in the UK, according to the lateast registration statistics from the Kennel Club.

1 . Harrier Also known as the Beagle Harrier, only one single Harrier was registered by the Kennel Club last year, making it the most vulnerable breed. That's down from a high of 28 in 2021. It's a medium-sized hound - similar to the Beagle but slightly larger - that has been used for hunting since the 13th century.

2 . Foxhound The decline in hunting foxes is partially responsible for the drop in popularity of the Foxhound, also known as the English Foxhound. Only six were Kennel Club registered in 2024, although that's something of a resurgence compared to the single dog registered last year.

3 . Greyhound There's a perception that the Greyhound is a fairly common breed, but most of the dogs you see at the local park and the dog track aren't pure bred. Only 20 pedigree Greyhounds were registered last year, making it the third most at risk dog.