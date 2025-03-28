We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and still rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is the so-called ‘velcro dogs’. These are breeds that just love to be around their owner so much that they might suffer psychologically if left along too often.

If you want a pet that will snuggle up to you and make you feel like the most important person in the world then they can be perfect - just be aware that your social life might suffer as nights in on the couch will likely be the dog’s preference.

Here are 14 of the stickiest adorable velcro dogs.

1 . Labrador Retriever The UK's most popular dog for umpteen years (although it has lately received some competition from the French Bulldog), the Labrador Retriever will rarely leave their owner's side unless forced to. On walks it's unusual for these lovable creatures to stray far enough to lose sight of their humans.

2 . Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever also tends to be true of close cousins the Golden Retriever - and that's the case with their general stickiness. They will tend to be very interested in everything you are doing, and keep a close eye on how you are doing it.

3 . Vizsla It's thought that the term 'velcro dog' was originally coined for the silky-coated Hungarian Vizsla. Thase charmers just love to be in close contact with their pet parents, whether it's on the couch or on outdoor adventures, where you can be sure they'll be right by your side at all times.