These are the dogs that just missed being bonnie according to science. | Canva/Getty Images

Ugly Dogs 2025: Here are scientifically the world's 10 ugliest breeds of adorable dog - including the Bulldog

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:13 BST

There are some VERY surprising entries in the list.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Meanwhile, a new study by experts at pet insurance company Waggel has analysed images of the most popular dog breeds and measured their facial features according to the golden ratio of 1.618—the same mathematical proportion used to assess beauty in human faces.

It came to some interesting conclusions, with the Bichon Frise and Pembroke Welsh Corgi topping the list of most mathematically beautiful dogs.

At the other end of the scale were there 10 breeds - who will always be beautiful to their owners, no matter what the science says.

The Chihuahua is apparently the least asthetically pleasing breed of dog according to the results of the research. We still think they are gorgeous though.

1. Chihuahua

The Chihuahua is apparently the least asthetically pleasing breed of dog according to the results of the research. We still think they are gorgeous though. | Canva/Getty Images

Remarkably, the Hungarian Vizsla is the second ugliest dog according to the golden ratio. With other cute favourites like the Labrador appearing mid-table in the results it appears that this doesn't affect a dog's popularity.

2. Vizsla

Remarkably, the Hungarian Vizsla is the second ugliest dog according to the golden ratio. With other cute favourites like the Labrador appearing mid-table in the results it appears that this doesn't affect a dog's popularity. | Canva/Getty Images

Who wouldn't fall in love with the beautiful pointy face of a Whippet? Scientifically speaking they aren't that great looking though.

3. Whippet

Who wouldn't fall in love with the beautiful pointy face of a Whippet? Scientifically speaking they aren't that great looking though. | Canva/Getty Images

We can't believe the Beagle isn't up at the top when it comes to the most beautiful breeds. Instead it comes fourth from bottom.

4. Beagle

We can't believe the Beagle isn't up at the top when it comes to the most beautiful breeds. Instead it comes fourth from bottom. | Canva/Getty Images

