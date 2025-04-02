We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is intelligent, strong, watchful and alert, it’s worth looking at breeds in the Working Group.

These are the 10 most popular working dogs in the UK, according to UK Kennel Club registrations in 2024.

1 . Boxer The top dog in the Kennel Club's working group is the adorable Boxer, with 2,427 registrations in 2024. The Boxer was bred from the Old English Bulldog and the now extinct Bullenbeisser. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Rottweiler Although the Rottweiler sometimes gets un anfair reputation for being aggressive, they can make for a loyal and gentle family pets - as many of the 2,209 owners who registered their dogs with the Kennel Club no doubt know. In their native Germany they were used to herd livestock and pull butchers' carts laden with heavy meat. Now they are happier cuddled up on the couch. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dobermann With 984 Kennel Club registrations in 2024, the Dobermann is the third most popular dog in the working group. Known as the Doberman Pinscher in North America, they make great guard dogs. It used to be a common practice to crop their ears - something now considered cruel by most dog lovers. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales