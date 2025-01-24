Therapy dogs provide a crucial service in hospitals, hospices and care homes.Therapy dogs provide a crucial service in hospitals, hospices and care homes.
Top Therapy Dogs: Here are 10 breeds of adorable therapy dog to improve mental health and physical wellbeing - including the Labrador

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:07 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 17:07 GMT

Some dogs can provide invaluable assistance to those struggling with their health.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some breeds are known for having near-magical properties when it comes to comforting people who are ill.

These so-called ‘therapy dogs’ are empaths that can tell what people need when it comes to pats and snuggles.

They need to be easy to train, friendly, sociable and - above all - affectionate.

Here are 10 of the best therapy dog breeds.

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's - and the world's - most popular dog. The attribute that make it such a great pet are the same that makes it a fine therapy dog - quick learners who are massively friendly.

1. Labrador Retriever

What is true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also hold true for its close cousin the Golden Retriever - and that's the case for their supreme suitability as a therapy dog. Plus, they have the advantage of having a longer coat - perfect for running your hands through.

2. Golden Retriever

Sherman Shepherds might be best known for being fearless police and rmy dogs, but their remarkable emotional intelligence means they are able to sense when somebody is not feeling great and act accordingly to offer empathic assistance.

3. German Shepherd

A pretty simple one this, as French Bulldogs just love to be patted, petted and stroked. These delightful wee characters are born therapy dogs who will happily sit on a lap for hours delivering instant stress relief.

4. French Bulldog

