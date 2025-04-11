We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Spaniels are a type of dog that are hugely popular in the UK, perfect for people who have active lifestyles (they need plenty of exercise).

These are the 10 most popular breeds of Spaniel in the UK, according to UK Kennel Club registrations in 2024.

1 . Cocker Spaniel The top dog, by quite some distance, when it comes to spaniels is the Cocker, with a huge 23,177 registrations last year. The English Cocker Spaniel is the 'original' Cocker Spaniel, with its American cousin created in the 20th century from differing breeding specifications in the US. The English breed has a wider and flatter head, eyes set wider apart, lower-hanging ears and thicker fur.

2 . English Springer Spaniel The most popular of two types of Springer, the English Springer Spaniel is a gun dog named after its talent for flushing - or springing - birds into the air from their hiding spots. They are very closely related to the English Cocker Spaniel - just a century ago litters might have contained examples of both breeds. It's the second most popular breed of Spaniel, with 6,527 registered last year.

3 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Taking third spot with 3,132 puppies registered last year, is the cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. First recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 1945, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is named after King Charles II who loved his spaniels so much he was rarely seen without them. During the English Civil War his father's supporters were named Cavaliers and Charles took 'Cavalier' as a title after he was crowned.