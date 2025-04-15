We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home.

Each year the UK Kennel Club releases figures showing how many dogs of each breed have been registered with them, and the stats for 2024 have now been released.

According to those, these are the 15 most popular small dog breeds.

1 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog has been challenging the Labrador for the title of Britain's favourite dog in recent years - often appearing in second place. It lagged well behind in 2024 though, with 13,789 registrations putting the adorable breed in third place overall - but it's still the UK's favourite small breed.

2 . Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund Dachshunds have been soaring in popularity in recent years. The miniature smooth haired variety of the sausage dog is the second favourite breedxin the UK breed when it comes to small dogs - with 11,664 registrations in 2024. The dog was originally bred to hunt small burrowing animals like rabbits.

3 . Staffordshire Bull Terrier There were 5,447 Kennel Club registrations of affectionate Staffy dogs last year - putting them in third place. About as large as dogs get without being classed as a medium-sized breed, the Kennel Club still classifies them as 'small'. It's a breed that was created by crossing Bulldogs with Terriers, and they were were first recognised as a purebred dog breed in the UK in 1935.